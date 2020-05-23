BELMONT — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained flat in both Allegany and Livingston counties over the weekend.

Allegany County still sits at 44 cases, with 41 of them recovered. Just 10 residents are currently quarantined/isolated in Allegany County, with 637 quarantined/isolated to date.

The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases remains at 112. Of these 112 cases, 98 are recovered and seven are active.

Livingston County has posted 2,713 negative test results.