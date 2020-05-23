CORNING - Patrolmen have recently received an uptick in the number of bear sighting complaints throughout the city, a timeline much earlier than past seasons.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said starting in February and March black bears returned to the Corning community.

“In past years, the sightings normally began in May,” Ryckman said.

Corning City Police Chief Jeff Spaulding encourages people to follow practical guidelines set out by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Some of those guidelines include storing garbage and bird seed in secure containers and keeping those containers in a secure place, such as a garage, Spaulding said. Put garbage out only on mornings when it is scheduled to be collected.

“A police officer might not always be able to respond to a bear sighting, but residents should still call the Corning Police Department so that we will have accurate data to share with DEC officials,” Spaulding said.

Ryckman asked residents to only feed birds from December 1, until April 1, to feed family pets indoors, and clean the grill after every use.

“Most importantly never approach a bear,” Ryckman said. “Bears are large, powerful wild animals that act and react out of instinct.

Visit the New York DEC website below for more information.

Reducing Human-Bear Conflicts - http://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html

Black bear guidelines

Below are some general tips for avoiding conflicts with bears and reacting to a possible encounter with a bear.

According to the state DEC and Corning Police Department, bear sightings are not uncommon in the Southern Tier, even in the City of Corning’s neighborhoods and residential areas, Ryckman said.

In most cases, black bears are simply seeking an easy food source and will pass through residential areas without conflict.

If you meet a bear while out walking, stay calm

Never run. Running can make a bear chase you.

Keep your distance. Back slowly away while facing the bear. Avoid direct eye contact.

Slowly and calmly leave the area. Talk aloud so the bear will become aware of you.

Be extra careful around a female with cubs. Never approach a cub.

Never throw food to distract a bear. This teaches a bear to approach people for food.

Fight back if attacked. Black bears have been driven away when people fight with rocks, sticks, or even bare hands.

Report bear sightings to the Corning Police Department at 962-0340 Ext 1500.

Bear-proof your backyard - once a bear finds food, it will come back for more

Bear-proof your trash. Keep garbage indoors until it’s time for trash pick-up.

Feed pets inside and store pet food indoors.

Never store any food outside. Bears can even tear open locked containers.

Fruit-bearing trees and bushes can attract bears. Harvest fruit and vegetables as they ripen. Pick up fallen fruit from the ground. Keep your lawn mowed and free of flowering dandelions and clover.

Keep compost clean and enclosed securely.

Educate your neighbors. If you follow these steps but neighbors don’t, bears may still come to your backyard.

If you see a bear in the area

Stay calm. If the bear finds no food, it will usually leave.

Stay away. Bears could attack if they feel threatened.

Warn others. Bring kids and pets indoors. Remind others to keep their distance.

Scare the bear. Make sure the bear has a clear escape path. Make lots of noise, turn on lights, and bang pots and pans together. Don’t let the bear become comfortable around your home.

Remove attractants. After the bear is gone, make sure your home and yard is bear proof.

If the bear is threatening human safety or pets, or is destroying property, call the police at 911.