In response to the devastating decline of sales tax revenue, the Yates County Legislature has approved a program of voluntary layoffs to try to reduce spending. Nineteen employees have availed themselves of the offer to stand down during the N.Y. on Pause period.

County Treasurer and Administrator Nonie Flynn states, “Because the current COVID-19 crisis will have a significant impact on the financial resources of Yates County and its 2020 budget, the County Legislature voted on a resolution Monday, April 11 approving a memorandum of agreement with CSEA for voluntary temporary layoffs. We then reached out to all CSEA and non-union employees for voluntary applicants for a period of layoff from Monday, May 18 through July 31. We have 19 employees that will be temporarily laid off beginning Monday. Flynn reassures that the layoffs will receive the appropriate benefits and relief. “The expanded unemployment benefit from the federal government enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act) is available for these employees.”

The County Legislature also voted to implement a hiring freeze on any current or future vacancies within the county’s workforce. No new positions or offices of employment will be created during the freeze.