HORNELL — The Maple City recognized Memorial Day on Monday with a vehicles-only parade that drew spectators who honored America’s war heroes while observing the social distancing requirements wrought by COVID-19.

Several dozen cars full of spectators lined Main Street from the East Main Street Bridge to Broadway Mall for the mid-morning parade that featured emergency vehicles, motorcycles and custom cars. Veterans rode in cars with signs recognizing the conflicts in which they served ranging from Vietnam to Desert Storm to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The City of Hornell initially canceled the parade but rescheduled it when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that local organizations could host vehicle parades. Parade-goers were asked to practice social distancing, to stay off of sidewalks, and to avoid gathering in groups outside of their immediate families.

The Perry and Pettitt families of Hornell brought their young children to the parade and watched from the back of their vehicles. The parade was a welcome event for the families who have been observing stay-at-home restrictions.

“Just to get the kids out. They haven’t been out of the house for a very long time, and they needed this,” Madalyn Pettitt said.

The Howland family of Hornell also brought their two young children — dressed in red, white and blue — and watched the parade from the bed of their pickup truck.

Earlier in the morning, representatives from various veterans’ organizations placed wreaths at the Veterans Memorial on Broadway Mall. The brief ceremony was a departure from the traditional event that usually included speeches before a crowd. After the parade, Joyce Turner, the past president of the Amvets Ladies’ Auxiliary to Post 245, added her organization’s wreath. She said that Memorial Day must be recognized, even if on a smaller scale this year.

“For everybody who gave their lives. That is the point of the whole Memorial Day, the freedom that we love. It makes me cry,” she said.

For those who chafe at the restrictions imposed on traditions by COVID-19, Turned stated, “We’re still safe and free.”