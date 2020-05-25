Voting moved from Hornell Gardens to Arts Center

HORNELL — In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak and the resulting COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Hornell and Steuben County Board of Elections will be changing the polling location for the 9th and 10th city wards effective immediately.

This change will affect the primary and general elections.

All voters in the 9th and 10th wards will now cast their ballot at the Hornell Community Arts Center (formerly the old Ponderosa Restaurant) located at 56 Broadway Mall. The previous polling site for 9th and 10th ward residents was The Hornell Gardens.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront of all our minds the need to protect our nursing homes and those that reside there,” Mayor John Buckley said. “ In the interest of protecting nursing home residents and those on the frontlines who provide care for them, we have made the decision to change the polling location to better serve the public.”

“Looking forward, this may be the first of several poll sites changes in order to keep our community safe now and in the future,” added Steuben County Election Commissioner Vicky Olin.

Applications for June 23 primary ballots in the mail

The Steuben County Board of Elections reported Friday that absentee ballot applications are in the mail for all registered voters eligible to vote in primary elections on June 23, under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order. Some 15,000 applications were sent out Friday.

Steuben will hold primaries for the Democratic Presidential and SAM party State Committee election only.

“Voters just need to fill out the absentee ballot application they receive in the mail and return it to the Board of Elections in the postage paid envelope provided,” said Steuben Election Commissioners Veronica Olin (R and Kelly Penzuil (D). “Once the application is processed at the Board of Elections the voter will receive their ballot in the mail fill out and return to our office before the June 22 deadline.”

For questions call (607) 664-2260.

Friday, May 29 is the last day to register to vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary now set for June 23.

The Presidential Primary is back in place, after the New York Court of Appeals ruled May 19 the state Democratic Board of Elections could not cancel the primary for safety reasons due to COVID-19.

A primary also is set for the SAM party for State Committee on June 23.

Anyone who wishes to register in person may call the Steuben Board of Elections at (607) 664-2400 and make an appointment.

Anyone wishing to register may do so on-line through the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website at http://my.dmv.gov/mydmv if they have a valid NY License, License Permit or ID Card.

For more information, go to www.Steubencony.org/boe