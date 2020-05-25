Three new positive cases in Livingston County

MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County Monday,, which brings the total number of positive cases to 115.

Of these 115 cases, 98 have recovered and 10 are active.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, these individuals and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

The cases include a North Dansville girl under 10.

The others area woman in her 50s who resides in York and a woman in her 70s who resides in Avon.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 115

Negative Test results: 2,990

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, please call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.