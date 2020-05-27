Universal Builders awarded bid for roof replacement

HORNELL — City Hall is set to receive a new roof this summer.

The Board of Public Works approved the bid for the project at its May meeting, setting the stage for the major city infrastructure upgrade to get underway.

Universal Builders, a local business owned by Larry Fairman, submitted the low bid for $250,000 and was awarded the work.

“This is work we really need to do,” said Mayor John Buckley. “We’ve talked about that infamous bubble on the roof. It’s only a matter of time before that thing gives way. The cost would be exponentially more to repair that if that were to ever give way with the damage to the courtroom. As much as we hate to spend money this year in this fashion with all the revenue losses we’re facing, this is something you can’t really put off. We’ve kicked this can down the road long enough.”

Public Works Commissioner Jared Zigenfus asked how long the repairs have been under consideration. Buckley said the matter dates back a number of years.

“(Department of Public Works Superintendent) Mitch (Cornish) has been advocating to do this for some time,” he said. “Because of finances we’ve put it off and put it off, but like anything infrastructure related you can only put it off for so long. We’re at that tipping point right now with this one.”

“Better to take care of it now,” Zigenfus agreed.

Other construction projects planned around the city will likely be delayed until 2021. The city was forced to tighten its fiscal belt as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large sectors of the economy, with public works projects among the budget cuts.

The city’s new tennis courts are among the efforts put on pause.

“The hope is we get back to some sense of normalcy, but it’s just not in the cards to do these things (this year). We’re going to have to put them off,” Buckley said. “I know a lot of people were looking forward to the new tennis courts down at James Street, especially with Alstom being ramped up they’d get so much more use. Financially with things being what they are, we’re just going to have to put those things on hold for now.”

Street work

The City’s Department of Public Works is back working at 100 percent. Staff had been split into an A crew and a B crew at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of COVID-19 on the DPW budget will set some projects back a year. Buckley said that while some road repair has been done on Lincoln Street, for example, a more comprehensive project will likely be pushed back to 2021.

The first round of milling on city streets is scheduled to begin June 3. Allen Street, Cass Street, Thatcher Street Extension and the end of Gurnsey Lane are included in the first round of work.

Public Works commissioner Joe Liberto commended DPW staff for pulling stumps in front of the Hornell Library. Liberto said the stumps were being removed within a half hour of the request.

Street sweeper

Street sweeping will resume June 1. Residents should remove vehicles from the street the evening before garbage pickup. The street sweeping schedule is shifting to 4 a.m. to noon rather than the previous midnight schedule.

Bees be gone

A swarm of honeybees that had shut down a section of the Shawmut Trail have been relocated. The full trail is back open. City engineer Ashley Weakland said Kyle Reynolds of Alfred came down in a bee suit and relocated the honeybees.

City sludge

Water Pollution Control Plant Operator Rich Dunning said sludge dispersal has gone well this spring.

“We’ve managed to get 500,000 gallons of sludge out this spring, which is about half the total we hope to apply during any calendar year. We’re in really good shape as far as the sludge goes,” Dunning said. “Steve Green is driving the truck for us this spring and doing a great job. He’s actually training a replacement who will also be able to drive for us.”

Dunning and Mayor Buckley reminded residents not to flush sanitizing wipes and other such materials into the city sewer system.