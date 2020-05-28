Alstom product hits milestone on Colorado test track

PUEBLO, Colo. — The red, white and blue Acela prototype hit a new milestone just before Memorial Day weekend.

The first Acela prototype stretched its legs and traveled at speeds up to 165 miles per hour during testing last week, Amtrak said. The train’s initial top operating speed will be a touch lower than that high-water mark, topping out at 160 mph. That’s still 10 miles per hour quicker than the max speed of the current Acela trains.

Amtrak’s new Acela fleet, scheduled to enter service on the Northeast Corridor in 2021, continues to progress with its high-speed testing at Transportation Technology Center near Pueblo, Colo.

The first Acela prototype traveled from Alstom’s facility in Hornell on Monday, Feb, 17 and is expected to undergo six more months of dynamic testing, which will include the trainset’s pantograph, railway dynamics, tilting, traction, slip/slide and wayside protection, brakes, and train control management systems. Once complete, the trainset will return to Alstom for installation of its interiors.

These Acela trains will include new touchless features and utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide contactless amenities, including spacious restrooms with contactless features and automatic door access, a contactless storage option for luggage and comfortable seating with personal outlets and USB ports for individual access and winged headrests to serve as a barrier between you and your neighbor. Additionally, the Café Car will offer convenient self-service options and an advanced seat reservation system will allow customers the ability to reserve seats prior to departure.

Work on the cutting-edge Acela fleet has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amtrak halted operations this spring amid the pandemic, but is restoring Acela service on the Northeast Corridor beginning June 1 on a modified schedule in response to anticipated increased demand. The Acela runs between Boston and Washington, DC.

Alstom is building the next generation high-speed Acela trainsets using parts manufactured by nearly 250 suppliers in 27 states, with 95 percent of the components produced domestically. More than 1,300 new jobs are being generated in nearly 90 communities across the United States to support production, including the creation of new, sustainable, high-tech, engineering and manufacturing jobs. Alstom employs more than 800 people in Hornell, including members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.