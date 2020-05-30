HORNELL — The Hornell City School District reported Friday that its mailing of absentee ballots to voters for the June 9 budget vote and Board of Education election has been delayed.

The company the school district contracted with to prepare and mail the ballots said the delay is due to a shortage of envelopes.

“They are working to resolve the issue and we hope soon to be able provide you with an estimated date that you will receive your ballot,” officials said in a news release.

The district has contacted state Sen. Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes to help provide guidance and advocacy should there be further delay in the mailing of the ballots due to this envelope shortage, school district officials said.

For questions regarding voting and absentee ballots, please contact Carol Eaton, District Clerk, at carol.eaton@hornellcsd.org.