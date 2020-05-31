HORNELL — After a virtual public hearing, the Hornell City School District’s $39.9 million budget proposition is heading to the community for a June 9 vote by absentee mail-in balloting only.

While the district budget calls for a 1.8 percent increase in the tax levy, the rate per $1,000 of assessed property will be the lowest in more than a decade, officials disclosed during Wednesday’s budget hearing.

For school district taxpayers, the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will be approximately $15.97, according to officials. This is the lowest rate per $1,000 of assessed property value since the 2002-03 year, when the rate was $14.79.

The tax rate last year was $16.72 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The district’s top administrator explained why the tax rate per $1,000 can decrease while the tax levy is increasing.

“There are several moving parts in play when we look at a tax levy when the rate decreases or increases,” said Jeremy Palotti, school superintendent. “The simplest answer is that either the value of properties increased, there were more taxable properties added to the rolls or a combination of both. When more properties become taxable and add to (the) levy, it then spreads the tax levy across more properties often lowering the tax rate. Additionally, when properties are reassessed at a higher value, the tax rate often then drops to the now new appropriate proportion of the overall levy.”

This spring’s budget process was unprecedented, at least when compared to recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of May’s annual meeting/vote, delayed the school board’s adoption of the spending plan until last week, and resulted in an all absentee mail voting process, with a deadline of 5 p.m., June 9.

Palotti acknowledged the uniqueness of this year’s budget process, calling it “challenging” and admitting “some uncertainty” remains.

The uncertainty includes the prospect that New York state could make mid-year cuts in education spending, depending on revenue shortfalls and the pace of the recovery from New York on Pause business restrictions.

“We have been concerned with the loss of state revenue and how that translates to the potential loss of school aid,” Palotti said. “The question is, ‘Will we have mid-year cuts in state aid and how much should we prepare for?’

“Much of the planning has been planning for the ‘what ifs?’ Our best guess is, we are pretty confident that it will happen.”

But the nature of the cuts, their timing, and the potential for federal government to make up some of the revenue losses remain unknown at this time, the superintendent said.

“We want to be in the best position that we can as a district to be able to weather that storm and we feel that this budget does that,” Palotti added.

Still, any future funding cuts by the state won’t impact the tax levy, which is set to rise by 1.8 percent, which is under the district’s tax cap. The total amount to be raised by local taxes is $7,279,976 — about 18 percent of total revenues.

The district could have increased the levy up to approximately 2.8 percent and stayed under the cap.

State/federal aid accounts for approximately 75 percent of the district’s revenue for the 2020-21 budget — some $29.8 million.

The city school district plans to utilize $1.22 million in appropriated fund balance in addition to the 4 percent already budgeted.

Overall, the 2020-21 budget plan increases spending by about $1.2 million over the current year budget.

The budget maintains current programs, continues professional development and avoids any staff cuts. The final budget does eliminate previously proposed additions to programs and delays filling vacant future positions.

“We are taking very deep dives into where we are in terms of staffing and enrollment, but we are also doing so in a way to maximize the programming that we have. We want our kids to have a comprehensive program and a comprehensive education in Hornell,” Palotti said.

The budget includes a $600,000 capital outlay project at the high school to stem water leaks and for upgrades to a high school bathroom. The district will also offer three PK- 3 classrooms which are fully grant funded.

The school district is also putting together plans for online summer school for grades PK-8. The summer school program is being planned for July. Administration is gauging the interest of parents for the virtual classes.

Kerry Davis, school board president, thanked Palotti and business official Patrick Flaitz for being “so thorough and thoughtful” during the budget process.

“I know it has been a long and grueling process for you guys and for us but I appreciate it and I know that the other board members do as well,” Davis added. “We are very confident that this is the right budget to move forward with.”

In addition to the 2020-21 district budget, voters will cast ballots on a proposition to lease/replace school buses and elect two people to the school board.

Incumbent Jessica Hess is running for a new five-year term on the school board. Christopher R. Clark is a candidate for the other position — the last three years of an unexpired term.