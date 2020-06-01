MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Sunday reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 117.

Of these 117 cases, 104 have recovered and 6 are active.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the new positive case is a female in her 20s who resides in North Dansville. She and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 117

Negative Test results: 3,660

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.