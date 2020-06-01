WELLSVILLE — As a way of showing appreciation for local first responders, a new organization — Allegany Roots Network — is treating employees at Jones Memorial Hospital, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department and the Wellsville Police Department to coffee and doughnuts.

ARN has help from Dunkin Donuts for the joe and sinkers and the Genesis Bible Church for inspirational messages such as: UR Great, UR Fighting, UR Heroes in keeping with JMH’s affiliation with the University of Rochester.

Cristina Chapelle, the director of ARN, said the treats and messages are to show appreciation and to help empower the organizations.

Nurses at JMH said, “The staff appreciates everything the community has done for us.”

Undersheriff Kevin Monroe greeted the members of ARN before they could walk through the door at the emergency complex Monday, welcoming the ladies and saying that their treats were appreciated by everyone in the office.

“We’re just happy to still be able to do our jobs. These (treats) help a lot,” he said.

ARN got its start in March, just prior to the coronavirus shutdown, said Chapelle. She explained the Coffee Run initiative started in April with Dunkin Donuts managers donating free coffee, along with notes of encouragement from church volunteers delivered to the staff at Jones Memorial Hospital and has since extended to the sheriff's and police departments.

Of ARN’s mission, Chapelle said, “We want to empower and mobilize organizations and their people to meet the needs of Allegany County. We’re working with other organizations to reach out. We’re a resource for businesses and organizations to use.”

Chapelle said, “We see every township of Allegany County revived and transformed through economic development, job creation, professional skill development, and organizational collaboration to be vital for transformation. For now, we have worked toward this end through providing business consultation, employee leadership development, and have provided opportunities for churches and other organizations to collaborate in order to engage their members in serving their community.”

“Allegany County is the forgotten county in this state, and we want to revive and transform it,” she said.

“Now more than ever there is an urgency for the churches, businesses and organizations of Allegany County to be equipped with the resources necessary to not only survive but flourish in this season when meeting the needs of consumers adds significant value,” she said.

The Work of ARN includes consultations to learn the setbacks organizations are having in serving their customers.

Hailing from New York City, Chapelle came into the area last year and settled here with her family.

ARN is comprised of Melody Mills, secretary; and 2020 Fillmore High School graduate Julia Colombo, who is interning before heading off to college in the fall.

To find out more about ARN go to its website alleganyrootsnetwork.