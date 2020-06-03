Jacob N. Webber, 18, of Main Street, Hammondsport, was arrested May 25 by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a residence on Roosevelt Avenue in Bath to investigate a report of a man threatening someone with a knife. Webber allegedly displayed a hunting type knife and threatened to kill the other person with it. He was charged with 2nd degree menacing and 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was brought before the Centralized Arraignment Court at the Steuben County Jail, and was released to appear in Bath Town Court later.

Jack D. Hughes, 22, of Bath, was arrested May 25 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop on Liberty Street. Investigation revealed that Hughes, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of oxycodone, concentrated cannabis, and other drug paraphernalia including snorting straws, a scale, and a marihuana smoking device. Hughes was charged with 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree unlawful possession of marihuana, and 2nd degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was processed at the police department and released on an appearance ticket.

Jack W. Corey, Sr., 58, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police May 25 after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. Visibly in an impaired condition, Corey failed a series of field sobriety tests He was then evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and found to be under the influence of marihuana and prescription medication. Corey was charged with DWAI by Drugs and 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) He was later released with appearance tickets for village court.

Robert W. Parish Jr., 34, of Penn Yan, was arrested May 27 by Penn Yan Police following a complaint that he allegedly left suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe where children had access to them. Investigation revealed that a 7-year-old child located a micro zip baggie with suspected crack-cocaine next to the couch where Parish was sleeping. Other children who were in the home were allegedly playing with and attempting to open the bag of crack. Another older sibling stepped in and notified another adult in the household of what was going on. Parish was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of 2nd degree criminal contempt, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Samuel Sprague, 21, of Hollister St., Dundee, was arrested May 29 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a physical domestic incident. He allegedly threw objects and broke an interior door while threatening another person. He was charged with criminal mischief and 2nd degree harassment, and was released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.

Elizabeth Henderson, 25, of Leach Road, Penn Yan, was arrested at 12: 51 a.m. May 31 by Yates County Deputies following a traffic stop on Ritchey Blvd. for an infraction. Investigation revealed she had a felony level quantity of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and a scale. Henderson was charged 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of hypodermic instrument, and improper signal. She was taken to the Yates County Public Safety Building, issued appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court, and released.

Sherrie L. Dixon, 37, of Brown St., Penn Yan, was ticketed for 3rd degree AUO by Penn Yan Police May 31 for driving with a suspended license.

Jon M. Thingvoll, 35, of East Elm St., Penn Yan, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. June 2 by Penn Yan Police responding to a complaint he had damaged another resident’s property and physically harassed them. As police attempted to process the scene, Thingvoll interfered numerous times after he’d been instructed to exit the scene. He was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief, 2nd degree harassment, and 2nd degree obstruction. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment.