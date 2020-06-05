It’s finally happened! That barn with all those signs at 3062 Guyanoga Road you always wondered about. See what’s inside!

The barn is going to be open to the public for the next eight Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Owners Joe & Sue DeGeorge will be having an open house to show the vintage car and sign collection that has taken years to collect.

The only admission Joe & Sue ask will be a donation of your choosing for the Humane Society of Yates County (all donations at the door). Bring your face mask and remember proper social distancing.

If you’re unable to tour the DeGeorge’s barn but still want to support the Humane Society, please visit https://donorbox.org/humane-society-of-yates-county-online-donations