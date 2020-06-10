The Village of Penn Yan officials voted at Monday’s Public Works Committee meeting that the Summer Recreation Program will be cancelled for the 2020 summer. This cancellation is due to the current restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reluctant to cancel at this time, it was determined that it would be nearly impossible to provide a safe environment for summer camp activities. It is hoped that making the decision at this time will allow staff to find other work opportunities and allow parents to come up with an alternate child care plan for their children.

Village Officials would like to announce that they will continue to move forward with opening the beaches at Red Jacket and Indian Pines parks. They are working closely with the Department of Health to follow the new guidelines put forth to provide a safe swimming environment. The date of opening will depend on how our area progresses through the Governor’s phased re-opening plan.