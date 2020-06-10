The New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special week-long traffic enforcement initiative.

This year’s "Speed Week" enforcement campaign starts Thursday, June 11, and runs through Wednesday, June 17.

Troopers will also actively patrol highway work zones and will target drivers who violate New York’s "Move Over" Law.

"Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences," said New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. "We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel. Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely."

According to law enforcement officials, speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one third of all fatal crashes in New York State. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany, in 2018, 267 people were killed and 17,806 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes.

During this "Speed Week" enforcement period, troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

Speeding by all vehicle types, as well as other traffic violations, will be heavily enforced throughout the week in addition to normal year-round enforcement. Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law.

During the June 2019 Speed Week campaign, State Troopers issued 24,770 total tickets, including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving, and 416 for violations of the Move Over law.