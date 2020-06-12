ARKPORT — Another Steuben County municipality is ready to welcome residents back into its municipal building.

The Hornellsville Town Hall at 4 Park Ave. in Arkport will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15, Supervisor Dan Broughton told The Spectator Wednesday.

Town board members — who met Tuesday night for the first time in regular session since their February meeting — approved the reopening with all the members present agreeing to the June 15 date, Broughton said.

Town business was still carried out during the New York State on Pause restrictions put in place in March to flatten the coronavirus curve, Broughton said, but public visits have been limited to occasional appointments.

The town has a drop box available for documents, and Clerk Jessica LaFrance has continued to serve the public.

“We never stopped doing the regular duties,” Broughton said. “The town clerk’s phone, if it rang into the town it went to the clerk’s phone, so she didn’t miss any calls. She was still there by appointment. We still had to do death certificates because (St. James Hospital) is now is located in the town, so we’re issuing more death certificates.

“Still have to do the dog licenses and everyday stuff, she was still there doing it.”

With the reopening Monday, visitors to the Hornellsville Town Hall must follow New York State regulations, including the requirement to wear a face mask and stay six feet apart. LaFrance said hand sanitizer will be available to the public.

Broughton noted that the town board room has chairs and is large enough for people to wait and stay six feet apart, if the need arises.

The Hornellsville Town Hall weekday hours are as follows:

Monday, 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Thursday, 1-5 p.m.

Friday, closed.

Meanwhile, Broughton said the town is waiting to see how the New York State on Pause restrictions will impact town revenue.

“Sales tax affects the town. We don’t really know yet how it’s going to shake out until the next quarter of sales tax comes to us,” he said. “I don’t foresee it being a huge drop. I foresee it being a drop, but I don’t think it’s going to be a huge drop.

“I didn’t see a huge drop in the last quarter that we received for sales tax, but we’ll see what April did, and May and June.”

The Hornellsville supervisor is hoping for a return of some type of normalcy.

“The anxiety level with everyone in the whole country has to get back to normal, that’s all,” Broughton said. “It’s just got to get back to normal. It’s just too hard for everyone. Wearing a face mask is a real pain in the butt, trying to do business with it. People are getting through with it. We’ll see what happens in another month.”