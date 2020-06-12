WILLIAMSVILLE — The Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York (VNA) has reached a memorandum of agreement with the Communications Workers of America/AFL-CIO (CWA1122) on a one year contract extension, which covers 640 unionized employees.

The extension runs through March 31, 2021 and carries forward most provisions in the labor agreement.

“We recognize the importance of continuing to focus on the recovery of the organization and getting through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Judy Baumgartner, President of the VNA. “The pandemic has had a dramatic and negative impact on the health care system in Western New York, including the VNA. So, extending the current collective bargaining agreement made the most sense at this time.”

The two sides were in the process of negotiating a new labor agreement earlier this spring when the coronavirus crisis hit.

The VNA experienced a 32% drop in patient admissions as well as a 68% drop in rehabilitation admissions at the height of the pandemic. Volume is beginning to return but not at the pace the organization is used to. The VNA is currently running about 15% under its pre-COVID levels.

To help offset the losses and volume decline, the VNA took numerous proactive measures during the COVID-19 crisis, including management pay cuts and voluntary furloughs. Those actions were created to make meaningful change, but are not nearly enough to offset the reduced revenue.

The VNA is the largest home health agency in Western New York, serving more than 27,000 patients annually with more than 530,000 home visits.

A Kaleida Health affiliate, the VNA currently provides services to residents in 10 Western New York counties including Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben. The VNA also provides services in Pennsylvania through its affiliate, VNA of Northwest PA.

Key facts and figures about the VNA of Western New York include:

– Over 950 employees

– 98% patient satisfaction

– Average daily census (all services) – 7,000 patients

– Annual home visits – 530,000

– 97% referral source satisfaction

The VNA offers a full range of services including pediatric and adult skilled nursing and therapies, chronic disease management, home infusion therapy, mental health care, obstetrical services, telehealth, personal care, as well as personal response systems.

Founded in 1885, the VNA of Western New York was the first visiting nursing organization in the United States. Since then, they have become one of the oldest charities in the nation and remain the largest home health agency in the Western New York region.