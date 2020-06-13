The New York State Academy of Family Physicians (NYSAFP) announced the winner of the N.Y. State Family Physician of the Year, a competition that the organization conducts annually. Dr. Wayne Strouse, MD, FAAFP, owner of Main Street Family Health in Penn Yan, was officially recognized for this honor during NYSAFP’s Congress of Delegates, held virtually the morning of June 6. But locally, Strouse was surprised with the award presentation June 4 by a limited number of his patients, staff, colleagues, and family at a special outdoor ceremony at Fox Run Vineyards by staffer Jeanette Esterbrooks with the help of Dr. Strouse’s spouse, Dr. Janet Lewis, and patients Scott & Ruth Osbourne of Fox Run.

This award recognizes an exemplary member of the family medicine profession in New York who has worked tirelessly to ensure the highest quality of care for his or her patients during one’s career. Physicians are nominated by their patients, colleagues and fellow community members for their strong commitment to family medicine.

“Dr. Strouse received nearly one hundred nominations from his patients, colleagues, and other leaders in his community for his strong dedication to Family Medicine, his many professional achievements and the positive impact that he has on his patient’s lives,” said NYSAFP President Barbara Keber, MD. “The Academy is very pleased to recognize Dr. Strouse’s unwavering commitment to his patients and family medicine, along with his multiple decades of service to NYSAFP with this award.”

Among the many heartfelt accolades Dr. Strouse received from those nominating him this year, are some that stood out:

• “He has been an incredible advocate for family medicine and for small, rural practices.”

• “He knows each of his patients by first names, their family members, and has not only a medical connection but a genuine social connection as well.”

• “Dr. Strouse is an amazing Family Doctor! He listens not only with his physician ears but his caring heart.”

• “He has gone above and beyond for my family. I met him as a teenage mother and he never treated me any different from other mothers.”

• “Dr. Strouse is my physician because he is first a listener and second a teacher.”

NYSAFP represents over 7,000 physicians, residents, and students in family medicine across the State. Family Physicians are board-certified and specialize in family medicine. Family physicians focus on the whole patient, providing care throughout their lifetime. They provide comprehensive healthcare services to treat diseases and injuries in all age groups from newborns to the geriatric population and across all medical fields. The expertise of family physicians is not limited by problem origin, organ system, or diagnosis. Many family physicians also deliver babies and perform procedures such as endoscopies, minor surgery, and dermatological procedures. They focus on prevention, wellness, and overall care coordination for patients. Family medicine is the only specialty to focus on the care of the entire family unit. Family Physicians are also a main source of primary health care in New York and across the country.