OLEAN — Olean General Hospital, member hospital of Upper Allegheny Health System, recently made the following appointments within its nursing leadership.

Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, will serve as senior director of nursing at OGH. She will oversee the nursing office, medical/surgical units, subacute rehabilitation and the ICU. In addition, she will lead nursing quality initiatives. During her tenure at the hospital, Ruggles has served as clinical supervisor, nurse manager, and most recently as director of care management.

Melody Stuckey, RN, was named quality and safety system director. With oversight for both UAHS hospitals, OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center, Stuckey will direct quality and safety measures, event reporting and infection control. Over 30 years, she’s worked in numerous departments including the ICU, behavioral health, emergency department, and care management before taking on various management roles in nursing and the quality department.