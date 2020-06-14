ALMOND — Hundreds of strawberry lovers are going to be disappointed this year.

For the first time in 46 years, the Almond Historical Society will not be serving their famous shortcakes.

“It was a tough decision to cancel our annual Strawberry Festival, but because of the strict limitations placed on us due to the COVID-19 pandemic — social distancing, controlled seating, mandatory masking — we had no choice,” said President Louise Schwartz.

Jim Woughter, a faithful AHS supporter, indicated in a Facebook post that he planned to send a donation to the AHS in the amount that the family would have spent for shortcakes.

“We think that is a great idea!” stated the Historical Society. “We will gladly accept any donations – which will go toward our expenses in maintaining the 1830s Hagadorn House property. This past year, we spent a lot of money on restoring the front porch, and we also have a new roof. Next year, we will need to paint the house.

“So folks – if you want to help us with a Strawberry Festival special donation, we will be very happy to receive it! You can send your check to Almond Historical Society, PO Box 203, Almond, New York 14804. Thank you for your continued support for our projects!”

The Scio Lions Club Strawberry Festival was also canceled earlier this spring.