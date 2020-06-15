HORNELL — The interior redesign of the Hornell Public Library is already paying off for the community.

While the library staff, the board of trustees and patrons look forward to the building’s reopening, workers and volunteers have been busy weeding out some of the library’s 60,000 volumes, including duplicates and books that haven't been checked out much in recent years.

It’s all in an effort to make room for new books and materials as the library will have a more organized, less cluttered interior when it reopens.

As a result of that project, the Hornell Library has placed a "free library" near the front entrance of the Genesee Street building. All the books — which include hundreds of adult, young adult and children books — are free for the taking.

“We hope that the Hornell area will enjoy this ‘new’ reading material and take as many as they want,” the library board said in a press release. “But please, don't bring them back — pass them on!”