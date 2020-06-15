Off-duty deputies will provide police protection in village

NORTH HORNELL — Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies will be a fixture on North Hornell streets for years to come.

The Village of North Hornell this week approved a five-year agreement with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to provide police protection services for the village.

Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputies have been patrolling North Hornell streets since November in a pilot program. Trustees have liked what they’ve seen and signed off on a more formal agreement at this week’s board meeting.

Sheriff Jim Allard, who sat in on the meeting, reported that the deputies have enjoyed the extra work in North Hornell. Allard said the shifts have generally been taken by the same 3-4 deputies.

“They like it. They’ve had some good arrests up here,” Allard said. “They had the arrest where they got almost a pound of crystal meth. That was the guy who was working here (in North Hornell). That originated in a different part of the county and came through here. The person that was working the detail saw the vehicle and made the stop. That was a very good arrest. They’ve had several DWI arrests, a couple Leandra’s Law arrests.”

The sheriff’s latest monthly report included 32 vehicle stops, 18 summonses, one arrest made on a DWAI-drugs charge, and $413.42 in mileage. The village has been reimbursing around $350-$400 in monthly mileage costs, calculated at the federal rate.

“It depends on where the deputy is coming from. Basically you’re making the county whole door to door for the mileage,” Allard said. “If they come on before their shift or they’re staying out after their shift, you’re only getting charged one way. It’s strictly to make the county whole.”

Under the agreement, the village covers mileage and personnel costs for deputies patrolling the village. The village has budgeted $25,000 for personnel, payable to the county. The agreement includes an escape clause after six months.

Trustee Frank Libordi requested the Sheriff’s Office detail the hours worked in its report to the village.

The coverage is up to a maximum of 50 hours a month, with no minimum set. Allard said the coverage is flexible to what the village desires. December, for example, was lighter around the holidays, said Trustee Joe Ingalls.

“I think things have been going well. Tickets are being written, the public is more aware there’s more Sheriff patrols in the village,” Ingalls said. “We may peel back to 35 hours depending on finances and so on. There might be some fluctuations.”

Libordi agreed that the village may wish to reduce the number of hours at some point moving forward.

“The sheriff’s patrols are, in the end, going to reduce themselves. People are of the understanding now that Seneca Road and the rest of the village is being monitored and there are consequences,” Libordi said.

Allard suggested Jason Day serve as the deputy liaison between the Sheriff’s Office and the village. Mayor John Falci said the village can work with Day and Allard to direct patrols to concentrate on hotspots around the village as needed.

Allard said the deputies have adapted well to the program, even as they’ve been stretched thin the last few weeks.

“I think they’re starting to feel some ownership for what goes on here in the village, which is nice to see. They’re doing well,” Allard said. “The last week and a half, because of all the protests and the pulling of other resources differences places in the state, they’ve been running virtually every call in the county, where it used to be about 50 percent is what we’d catch. They’ve been doing a phenomenal job. If you haven’t seen them an awful lot, that’s why. They’ve been running 12 hour shifts trying to keep up.”