Actors foundation purchases new cot; HNI Foundation supports decontamination room

WAYLAND — The Springwater Wayland EMS has received a boost from a face that will be familiar to many.

Gary Sinise, the star of Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, CSI: NY and much more, has helped the local outfit through his foundation.

The Springwater Wayland EMS just took delivery of a donated new Stryker Power Pro XT cot to replace the 15-year-old cot that was in use in its older ambulance, A-14. This stretcher and cot mount was donated by the Gary Sinise Foundation and has a value of $17,526.

“It is used to load patients onto the ambulance, and we have used it on every call,” said Springwater/Wayland EMS Chief Fred Grambs. “This stretcher replaced the 15-year-old Ferno Unit that required more frequent maintenance due to its age. This new stretcher has a safe patient weight of 700 pounds and is powered. This will reduce injury to our volunteers.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation aids veterans and first responders.

Springwater Wayland EMS is preparing to move into its new home, the old Bennett’s Buick building in Wayland. EMS purchased the historic building in February, using donations received from the community fund drive and financing, and are working on renovations to move the ambulances to the new building and improve services to the community.

Grambs said when the pandemic hit the area, renovation of the new building had to be put on hold. Now there are things that need to be done to make it ready for the ambulance.

“The new building is a work in progress,” Grambs said. “We had to put a lot on hold due to the pandemic. We are back on track now. We had to hire an architect to make sure we were meeting safety requirements and have a building permit. The new garage door is on. We have the electricians and plumbers putting us on their schedules. Once we get the electrician taken care of we can move the ambulance over.”

In addition to the support from the Gary Sinise Foundation, Springwater Wayland EMS also received a grant from the HNI Foundation through Gunlocke’s parent company, and COVID-19 response funding that have aided the decontamination room, equipment and supplies.

“We also received a grant for decon equipment and protective equipment during the height of this pandemic. Part of that is getting a new washer and dryer for the decontamination room. We got $3,300 from the Covid-19 Community Response Fund. We just got $1,000 from the HNI Foundation to help with the decontamination room,” Grambs said. “We are going to purchase the washer and dryer from Rauber’s. We will get personal protective equipment like face masks, face shields, and isolation gowns. We will have decontamination solution we put in spray bottles and a fogging solution for the ambulance. This will all be so our crew can take a shower, put their clothes in the washer and dryer, and decontaminate before getting in their cars. It will prevent crew members from contaminating their cars and homes.”

The decontamination room will cost about $3,750 total. It is necessary for the safety of the volunteers and the public.

Springwater Wayland EMS provides EMS service for the town and village of Wayland at the Basic Life Support level. It is staffed by 33 adult and 10 youth members, with 13 certified EMTs on its roster.