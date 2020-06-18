Three Steuben County natives arrested in the village

CANISTEO — The Canisteo Village Police Department arrested three Steuben County natives Tuesday night on drug charges.

Sean A. Kellogg, 24, of Canisteo Street in Hornell, Jack D. Hughes, 22, of Hudson Street in Bath, and Jolynn M. Sleve of Hudson Street in Bath were each charged following a routine traffic stop on East Main Street in the Village of Canisteo.

During the investigation the Canisteo Village Police Department utilized K9 Dex in locating a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, concentrated marijuana, and cash in the amount of almost $2,000, as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging materials consistent with the distribution of sales, police said.

Kellogg was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, second-degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Sleve was charged with fifth-degree criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, second-degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Hughes was charged with fifth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, second-degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Kellogg was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment, while Sleve and Hughes were released on appearance tickets.

Chief Amidon thanked the New York State Police for their assistance in this investigation.