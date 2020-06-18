It's not just COVID-19: A different political picture had New York in the center of the action four years ago

Some are calling this year’s election a battle for the country’s soul, but New York’s presidential primary may be a battle to stay awake.

Whatever happens here Tuesday on Primary Day, it’ll still be Joe Biden vs. President Donald Trump in November. There’s no Republican primary and Biden already locked up the Democratic Party nomination weeks ago.

That’s a distinct change from 2016, when the lower part of the state was briefly the magnetic center for U.S. politics on both sides of the aisle.

The Democratic and Republican nominations were up for grabs in the weeks leading up to the April 19 primary that year. Candidates crisscrossed the state and held rallies packed with crowds that today would be social distancing nightmares.

This year, concerns over the coronavirus meant a ban on rallies and face-to-face campaigning. The virus shutdown delayed and nearly canceled the New York primary, which was originally set for April.

But Democratic political consultant Barry Caro said he expects solid turnout this year, all factors considered.

“I think that absent the extraordinary steps they took to make it easier for people to vote in the face of this pandemic you would probably have seen a very stark drop in turnout,” Caro said.

Turnout may not be as high as 2016, when roughly 37% of active registered Democrats and 36% of Republicans voted in the primary, but Caro is expecting high participation for a year where there isn’t much drama.

All party members were sent applications to vote by mail because of the shutdown, which could mean mail votes from people who wouldn’t participate otherwise. The presidential primary is the same day as several hotly contested congressional and local primaries in New York.

And voters are fired up in response to Trump even though the primary hasn’t been at the front of people’s minds during the outbreak and social upheaval over racial inequality in law enforcement, Caro said.

“It’s not just the general disgust he’s inspired since 2016,” Caro said. “It’s a primary that’s happening in the face of some of the most specifically wrong things he’s done in his entire presidency.”

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and his divisive reaction to the ongoing social unrest are noticed, Caro said.

Others say the quiet nature of the primary is an indication of a larger issue: the state losing its political clout. Republican consultant Bill O’Reilly said there’s a sense in Washington that New York is an “electoral fait accompli” and that’s not only true this year. The number of state seats in Congress, based on population, has dwindled as the overall state loses residents.

In elections, Republicans expect the state will go blue as no member of the GOP has picked up New York since Ronald Reagan in 1984, O'Reilly said. Early Democratic caucuses and primaries usually shape the Democratic side of the ticket.

“The late primaries don't help; races are often over by the time they get to New York,” O’Reilly said.

2016 had NY theme

The last presidential primary here was the first in decades that was considered pivotal to who would ultimately be both parties’ nominees.

The race to the White House that year had a New York theme overall: Trump lived in Manhattan, Hillary Clinton lived in the Westchester County hamlet of Chappaqua, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders grew up in Brooklyn. No New Yorker had been president since FDR.

In the weeks leading up to the primary on April 19, Clinton was the Democratic front-runner but was facing Sanders, who was growing more popular and had won a batch of party primaries and caucuses in other states. On the Democratic side, if Sanders lost and kept it close he could still share some of the state’s 291 party delegates to keep the race close.

Trump was surging on his way to the presidency, but at the time of the New York primary Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Ted Cruz were still an option.

Clinton made the first primary season appearance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on March 30, setting off a flurry of campaign activity in New York. The next day, she was visiting Purchase College in Westchester, the same place she announced her successful 2000 Senate bid.

Some students supporting Sanders heckled her with chants of “She wins, We lose.”

National media swarmed the events, but the presidency became a local story, too. Christian Falcone, editor-in-chief of the Home Town Media Group in Westchester, normally focuses on hyperlocal village and town municipal issues. In 2016, the presidency was on the front pages of the company’s weekly newspapers.

“It’s not often that you have such political power players in the area like that, vying something as important as the presidency,” Falcone said. He said a goal was being able to put readers in the room with the candidates through up-close pictures.

Rock concert vibes

The Sanders and Trump rallies in the area had high enthusiasm and crowds as large as concerts, an indication of the new wave they represented within their parties. They both also included what appear to have been exaggerated crowd size estimates surpassing 10,000.

The inflated estimates served as a precursor to the crowd size rhetoric of Trump’s inauguration, which included edited photos of the crowd size and then-White House spokesman Sean Spicer asserting it was the largest audience for an inauguration in history.

Sanders was joined by legendary film director Spike Lee and actress Rosario Dawson during a March 31 rally at St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx where he talked about a political revolution.

Luis Quiros, 74, a Mamaroneck activist and educator, was in the crowd that day with a sense of enthusiasm. Looking back, he said he didn’t support Trump but believed his presidency was needed because it opened people’s eyes to racial and economic injustice in the country.

“The bigger circle of people are affected by bad policies and as soon as that circle includes more white people and policymakers can see how the country has been going since before Donald Trump,” Quiros said.

He said wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey while driving in the past has made him a victim of road rage, but today people are demonstrating in the streets and even police are taking a knee, Quiros said.

While Republican Cruz tried to soften comments he’d made about “New York values” during an appearance in the Bronx, Trump help a large rally in Bethpage, Long Island at Gruman Studios.

“We don’t fight like people from Long Island, we don’t fight like people from New York,” he said. “We are going to rebuild our military, it’s going to be bigger and better and stronger than ever before and nobody is going to mess with us.”

Clinton had a more understated event on women’s issues at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, where the former Secretary of State said, “We still have a long way to go before we can honestly tell our daughters you can be anything you want, including president.”

‘Nothing but Zoom calls’

Trump and Clinton eventually decisively won the New York primaries and their party nominations in 2016.

On primary night, Clinton was at a hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square.

"Thank you, New York," Clinton said. "You know, you've proved once again there's no place like home."

Clinton had been at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for a Democratic debate against Sanders five days earlier. She’d be back at the Navy Yard June 7 to celebrate clinching the nomination. Her speech would be echoed by Biden this year.

"This election, however, is not about the same old fights between Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “This election is different, it really is about who we are as a nation."

After Trump’s primary win, he spoke to reporters at Trump Tower. He had won every single county in the state and every borough of the city except where he lived in Manhattan, according to state Board of Elections data.

“I have great, great admiration and praise for the city of New York and the state of New York,” Trump said then. “I can think of nowhere that I would rather have this victory.”

He and Clinton would meet in a debate at Hofstra University in September. No primary or general election debates were scheduled in New York this year.

This year, Trump changed his residency to Florida but New York is still expected to be upfront as his native state at the national convention, Westchester County GOP Chairman Doug Colety said.

Colety blamed the coronavirus for the differences in this year’s campaign. Instead of calls with state party leaders and strategy meetings, it’s been nothing but Zoom calls, he said. Even this week, there’s uncertainty about where the Republican National Convention will be held much less where those attending should book overnight accommodations.

“Nothing’s written in stone yet,” he said. “We don’t even know the hotel.”