In lieu of Charter Night, Club offers awards

BELFAST — In lieu of a formal Charter Night Dinner, the Belfast Lions Club held an outdoor ceremony to honor members and a local citizen.

The club members gathered in Belfast’s Main Street Park on their regular meeting night, but this night, practicing social distancing and wearing masks they handed out awards to the Citizen of the Year, Lion of the Year and said goodbye to the club’s outgoing president, Michael Preston.

The night marked the occasion of the Club’s 35th Annual Charter Night, which was supposed to have been held in March, but due to the Coronavirus shutdown the celebration was delayed.

As part of the ceremony, outgoing Lion President Mike Preston was presented a plaque for his hard work and leadership by First Vice President Lion Josh Hazleton. Long-time member Robin Owens was named Lion of the Year and Ethel Denning, of Belfast, was named as the Citizen of the Year.

The Lion of the Year is recognized not only for their service to the club, but also for their service to the community. According to club Archivist, Mark Alessi, the achievements in the community attributed to Robin Owens are: membership on the Belfast Free Library board, treasurer of the Fire Commissioners, her help with the Mitten Kids Project and her help with the many functions held for Belfast students. She has also been involved with the annual Paul Vienna Golf Tournament.

Owens’ achievements with the Belfast Lions Club include organizing Easter events, helping with Senior Citizens Breakfasts and the golf tournament. She has also served in several offices and on several committees. Owens has been a member of the club for 10 years and has previously been named Lion of the Year.

At the ceremony Ethel Denning was named Citizen of the Year recognizing her service to the community. Denning is not a member of the Lions Club. The accolade is not presented to a member of the club.

Recognizing her for the award, Carolyn Burr wrote "As a mother of five, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five, our Citizen of the Year is surrounded by family. I feel that sense of family is what drives her to be so active in our community.

"For years I would see her at many sporting events or school activities, supporting her grandchildren. But what I always loved was that she didn’t just cheer for her kids – she would always spread her positive vibes to all the kids – celebrating their success with them. I believe it is that love for all Belfast Central School kids that drives her to organize the Christmas Family Gift Giving program. Throughout the year she collects new and gently used items so that our PreK thru 6th graders can "shop" for Christmas gifts for their families. The gifts are wrapped and tagged and ready to be put under the tree. This selfless and time-consuming task puts smiles on so many faces each year.

"Continuing the family theme, our Citizen of the Year is known to many in our Amish community as ‘grandma.’ She has made many close friendships within the community. She has been known to transport some to various jobs or take them to appointments when needed. To quote one of her daughters, ‘she has a huge heart and will help anyone she can.’

"Her huge heart and dedication to so many in our town has not gone unnoticed."

Presenting the plaque, Burr said, "Ethel, thank you for all that you do for our community."

The Charter Night celebration ended with the passing of the Belfast Lions Club gavel to incoming President Josh Hazelton.