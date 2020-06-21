YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Caitlin Kilcoyne, of Hornell, was one of nearly 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's Spring Commencement.

Kilcoyne earned a Master of Health and Human Services.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university . located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.

Karr graduates from Carson-Newman University

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Connie Karr of Hornell graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's spring semester. Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, are proposed for Aug. 7.

Karr earned a Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students.

Hicks named to Ohio University's Dean's List

ATHENS, Ohio — Akemi Hicks of Dansville has been named to OHIO's Spring 2020 Dean's List.

OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Kelly named to William & Mary Dean's List

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Alexa Kelly of Dansville was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2020 semester.

In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

Sherman makes Dean’s List at Saint Mary's College

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kristin Sherman of Nunda has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

JCC Spring Full-time Student Dean’s List

Students named to the full-time student dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Jamestown Community College earned at least a 3.50 average while enrolled in at least 12 degree credits.

Named to the list were:

Belfast: Connor Parker

Bolivar: April Clemens, Isabella Gordon, Rhiley Langworthy, Trae Sibble, Kye Taylor

Cuba: Paige Peterson, Dominic Wilcox

Fillmore: Tyler Phillippi

Friendship: Jadyn Golden, Pom Kim, Irena McWilliams, Kaitlyn Perkins, Taylor Roberts, Abram Webster

Hinsdale: Austen Darcy, Josiah Jenks

Houghton: Raquel Acevedo Mujica

Little Genesee: Grace Pierce

Oswayo, PA: Noah Howard

Shinglehouse, PA: McKenzie Gross, Olivia Jandrew, Sydney Torrey

Wellsville: Claire Gardner, Ashley Reitz, Brian Salmonson, Craig Vossler, Joshua Winans

JCC Spring Part-time Student Dean's List

Students who were named to the spring 2020 part-time student dean’s list at Jamestown Community College earned at least a 3.50 average, equal to a B plus or better, in six to 11 credit hours of letter-graded work.

Named to the list were:

Alma: Kristina Metlak

Angelica: Destiny Murphy

Belfast: Michaela Pastorius, Amanda White

Belmont: Jessica Salmonson, Clairisse Schwanz, Shaylene Svejkovsky

Caneadea: Olivia Behen

Cuba: Amanda Chandler, Allison Militello

Friendship: Beth Deming

Hinsdale: Jori Fratarcangelo, Paige Tingley

Little Genesee: Nicholas George, Kimberly Majot

Oswayo, PA: Michelle Cobado

Scio: Valerie Sprague

Shinglehouse, PA: Diana Causer

Wellsville: Katrina Carr, Diana Gowdy, Julia Knapp, Stephanie Martin, Ashley McGuire, Elizabeth Perrin, Amber Slocum