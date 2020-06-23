HORNELL — Two local UR Medicine hospitals, St. James and Noyes Health, announced that they expect to soon have new guidance for visitation policies.

St. James Hospital is eager to allow patients to have visitors while in the hospital. Plans are underway to restore limited visitation, with stringent safety precautions to keep the risk of infections low as more people enter the hospital.

"We have received official guidance from the Department of Health, and are moving as quickly as we can to implement and communicate expanded visitation options," stated the St. James team. "We appreciate the understanding of families, and thank our care teams for supporting patients so well and keeping loved ones in touch while in-person visitation remains limited."

In Dansville, Tamara West, RN, MS, MHA, Vice President Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer, echoed those sentiments.

"All of us at UR Medicine | Noyes Health are eager to allow patients to have visitors while in the hospital," West said. "We have received official guidance from the New York State Department of Health, and are moving as quickly as we can to implement and communicate expanded visitation options.

"Department of Health (DOH) guidance requires hospitals to implement rigorous screening and safety protocols, as well as strictly limit the number of visitors and the number of hours visitors may be on patient floors.

"All hospitals also must submit implementation plans to DOH for review 48 hours prior to taking effect. We are working with our UR Medicine partners to develop a system-wide plan, with some variations due to differences in each hospital’s size and capacity."

Noyes hopes to have its new visitation policy in place by Thursday or Friday.

"In the meantime, Noyes staff will continue to facilitate communication between patients and families using bedside tablets and smartphones," West said. "We are grateful for the continued understanding of our patients and their loved ones, and thankful to our care teams for their efforts."