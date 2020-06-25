BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification Thursday that an additional Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 282 confirmed cases, eight of which are currently active. The individual is a resident of the Town of Prattsburgh.

The individual is isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigation indicates that the individual traveled to a state with high rates of infection and self-quarantined upon their return, posing no known public exposure risks locally.

"As has been seen with several of our recent cases, this individual was likely exposed to COVID-19 while on vacation out of state," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "With the new travel advisory in place, this individual would have been required to self-quarantine upon their return to NY. Luckily, this person stayed home after getting back to NY even before the advisory was in effect, thereby preventing further spread of COVID-19 in the community at large."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.