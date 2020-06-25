Ready to reopen in Phase 4, YMCA and local gyms left in limbo by late NYS decision

HORNELL — Casey Oakden was ready.

The owner of Functional Performance by Oakden, a Hornell fitness center, Oakden’s safety plan for clients was in place early this week, and on Tuesday, a crew from ACS Facility Services hit his personal training facility on Industrial Park Road with a top to bottom deep clean.

The stage was set for the gym to welcome back clients when the Southern Tier entered Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.

A few hours later, though, Oakden and the rest of New York state learned that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration had decided gyms would not get the green light to open their doors in Phase 4. Movie theaters and shopping malls were also excluded from moving forward in the late shift in policy.

The news came as a surprise to Oakden, who had spent the shutdown developing a plan to safely work with clients.

"We put a lot of things in place, a lot of strict cleaning and disinfecting measures," Oakden said. "We have two facilities and at our training facility we have max classes of eight people with their temperature taken at the door, washing hands before and after, maintaining that six feet of distance in a pod with your own equipment. We took drastic measures to keep everybody safe."

The Hornell Area Family YMCA also had every expectation it would be allowed to reopen in Phase 4. The YMCA formed a committee that developed a reopening plan over the last six weeks. The Y had anticipated reopening on Monday, giving staff the weekend to make any needed adjustments after the Southern Tier entered Phase 4 on Friday.

"We came up with a staged plan of our own. We weren’t going to open and resume business as usual," said YMCA CEO Kristoph Kocan. "We put quite a few measures in effect to promote the safety of staff and of members. Our equipment is spaced out, some of our rooms are reconfigured, we have a seniors only room. We have other rules promoting social distancing and eliminating group activities. We have barriers up at the front desk, and made many changes to the facility and what we were doing as far as programming. Pretty much anything that didn’t allow social distancing was not part of the reopening."

The Hornell Y consulted with the state and national YMCA organization as it prepared to open, working with the Steuben County Department of Health as well. Like Oakden, Kocan said the YMCA was "disappointed and frustrated" that gyms were not given clearance to open in Phase 4.

Oakden said the decision is robbing citizens of one of their best weapons in the fight against COVID-19 — a robust immune system.

"It’s an undeniable fact that improving fitness helps improve the immune system," Oakden said. "Being obese or overweight is one of the underlying health conditions that makes COVID-19 more dangerous. It doesn’t make sense to me not to open gyms before other things that have been allowed to reopen."

The YMCA’s child care program was deemed essential and has operated throughout the pandemic without incident. The YMCA pool reopened June 18 with limitations.

"That has been going great. It’s working out real well," Kocan said. "Members are coming in and following the safety guidelines. They’re happy to be back."

YMCAs and independent gyms like Functional Performance by Oakden are left wondering how long it will be before New York clears them to welcome back all their clientele — days, weeks, months?

After ramping up operations in anticipation of reopening, the YMCA may have to place some employees back on furlough if the shutdown stretches on. Kocan said the YMCA’s state arm is lobbying Albany for clearance to reopen, as is Hornell Mayor John Buckley.

"Gyms (including the YMCA) and movie theaters should be allowed to reopen under Phase 4," Buckley said. "Gym equipment can be wiped down and disinfected between users and movie theaters can easily space patrons safely apart. These businesses have been shut down long enough. I urge the governor to reconsider immediately."

In the meantime, the YMCA is working to schedule some outdoor activities in groups of 25 or less. Its online arts and fitness classes will also continue.

"We’re ready to reopen. A lot of the staff and board members have worked hard to get us ready to reopen in a safe manner," Kocan said. "All the YMCAs collectively have worked very hard to create a safe reopening plan. When the state sees that, we’re hopeful they will reconsider and allow us to reopen."

The same goes for Functional Performance by Oakden.

"We’ll be ready," Oakden said. "Getting gyms open in a safe way should be a priority. Hopefully the government listens to the criticism they’re receiving right now and sees some sense. They have to separate independent gyms from bigger gyms such as an LA fitness. We’re totally different. Training studios are a way different experience. We will do everything in our power to keep our members safe."