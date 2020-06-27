The governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have announced that they hope to allow schools to reopen in the fall with an assortment of health and safety measures, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still mum on his intentions for New York's schools.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday that he anticipates schools will reopen "in some capacity" this fall and released a plan to help school districts get ready. The 104-page plan calls for social distancing in classrooms, with barriers between desks if necessary, and requires that staff wear masks.

Students are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, but are required if social distancing cannot be maintained.

"I understand this will be no easy feat," New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet said in a statement.

To New York's east, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday also released a plan to help schools reopen, calling for staff and students to wear masks in most cases. Its plan calls on schools to reconfigure all space, such as gyms and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, and encourages the grouping of students and teachers into small "cohorts" that stay together, particularly in grades K-8.

"We need to do what we can to keep students and staff safe while also doing our best to provide our young people with access to an education that prepares them for the future," Lamont said in a statement.

Both governors said plans could change if coronavirus numbers were to spike, and that districts must be prepared to stick with remote learning if necessary.

The New Jersey and Connecticut plans offer mostly broad requirements and suggestions, while leaving most details for school districts to figure out.

Neither plan attempts to calculate the costs of operating schools with so many new measures, including the costs of sanitizing schools, buying equipment and hiring staff. Officials of both states acknowledged the financial challenges districts will face and said they will try to help reduce costs and provide limited assistance.

New York, meanwhile, is taking a more deliberate approach than its neighbors to planning for the reopening of schools.

Cuomo has repeated that he does not know when he might make the call on whether schools can reopen.

He said on May 21 that the state would release health and safety guidelines for schools in June, and that school districts in turn would have to submit reopening plans to the state in July. The state has not released those guidelines.

The state Board of Regents, which makes education policy, is also working on guidelines for schools — both regarding health and safety and educational matters — but is not scheduled to release them until July 13.

The Regents recently held four online meetings with hundreds of educators from across New York to collect feedback and suggestions. At the third meeting, which included educators from the Hudson Valley, participants raised serious concerns about what would happen if large numbers of teachers, students, bus drivers and others don't want to return to schools in the fall, necessitating the complex scheduling of in-person and remote instruction.

Kathleen DeCataldo, assistant commissioner for student support services for the state Education Department, offered that "September...is feeling very unrealistic to people as a start date."

If and when schools in New York reopen is still Cuomo's call.

School districts across New York are well into planning for the fall, to the extent they can, but are awaiting guidelines from Cuomo and the Regents. One key concern of New York educators is whether social distancing rules for transportation could require adding buses and drivers at great costs.

New Jersey's plan says social distancing should be maintained on buses to the "maximum extent practicable," but that if social distancing is not possible, students should wear face coverings. The plan suggests other measures, like staggering arrival and drop-off times and adding staff to buses, but acknowledges that the costs may be prohibitive.

Connecticut's plans says that buses should "operate close to capacity," with all students and operators wearing face coverings.

New Jersey's plan says district must adopt a policy for screening students and employees for symptoms of COVID-19. Connecticut's plans stresses the need to monitor students, but does not specific how.