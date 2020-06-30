CORNING - Andrew Buck outlasted James Martuscello Tuesday in the finals of the 13th Annual Martuscello Badminton Tournament in Corning.

Buck won two games to one, winning the first game 21-17 and the third game 21-19 en route to his fifth tournament victory in his ninth season competing. Buck’s overall record in the tournament stands at 44-4.

"It’s a good accomplishment," said Buck. "It’s nice coming out here in the summer [and] seeing all [my] hometown friends. "Badminton is a great game to play."

His win broke a tie with Joe Martuscello for most wins in tournament history.

James Martuscello won the second game 21-17 and rallied from down 7-0 in the third game, scoring 15 of the next 22 points before ultimately falling short in his first appearance in the finals.

While Buck plans to be back to defend his crown in 2021, he shared his pick to win the tournament next year shortly after the match.

"James (Martuscello) is a heavy favorite coming into next year," said Buck.

Proceeds from the tournament are donated to charity or used to help local community members in need.

2020 pool play results are as follows: Pool A: Mike Martuscello 3-0, Sara Grapevine 2-1, Nick Trentanelli 1-2, Eric Berghorn 0-3; Pool B: James Martuscello 3-0, Anthony Cantineri-Roberts 2-1, Coty Kitchin 1-2, Devin Dobson 0-3; Pool C: Andrew Buck 3-0, Jeremy Austin 1-2, Patrick Wood 1-2, Maynard Black 1-2; Pool D: Mathiue Hubert 2-1, Anthony Trentanelli 2-1, Steve Martuscello 2-1, David Dewalt 0-3.

To sign up for the 2021 tournament, search Martuscello's Outdoor Badminton Tournament on Facebook.