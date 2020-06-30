CORNING - The annual Fourth of July STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign effort will start Friday and end Monday night.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said several Steuben County police agencies will take part in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

"We will have extra patrols and we will coordinate with our local law enforcement partners," Allard said. "The goal is to get through the holiday weekend with no fatalities on the roadway. That’s our goal."

Allard said the Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving.

"This year the 4th of July falls on a Saturday, so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Friday and run through Monday," Allard said.

Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads, officials said. The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.

"We are seeing our enforcement has steadily increased over the last four years," Allard said. "Our number of arrests has increased and we are seeing an uptick again this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. An uptick in DWI and DWAI drug arrests."

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent, officials said. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

Corning City Police Lt. Richard Swan said the city will once again participate in the annual DWI crackdown.

"We will have extra patrols that will be out this upcoming weekend to cover during the crackdown from Friday through Monday," Swan said.

The New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.

The Fourth Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association, officials said. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national holiday season in December.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. People can help to make a difference by having a Sober Plan.

Download the mobile app - "Have a Plan". The "Have a Plan" app provides resources to help plan your night as well as finding a safe ride home.