HORNELL — Maple City authorities are investigating a serious injury All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident Monday afternoon in the City of Hornell.

According to the Hornell Police Department, a Hornell male was operating an ATV on Dennis Avenue at about 12:50 p.m. when the crash occurred. The name and age of the injured driver was not available early Tuesday as the accident report was not completed.

Police said the injured driver is an adult. He was taken by a Hornell Fire Department ambulance to the airport and then airlifted by Mercy Flight to a Rochester hospital with serious injuries.

The accident investigation is ongoing.