CORNING - SUNY Corning Community College announced Wednesday that the Red Barons will not be competing in the sports of volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer for the Fall of 2020. CCC will compete in men’s and women’s cross country.

"Although this is a difficult decision to make, the health and safety of our athletes is our first priority," stated SUNY CCC Director of Athletics Isaac Bushey in a press release.

The cross country program will be entering its third year after a revival of the program in 2018. The women’s side of the team captured a Region III title in 2019 led by head coach Rebecca Copp, who earned NJCAA Division III coach of the year.

The women’s volleyball team went 17-8 in 2019 and earned a regional pool play berth while the women’s soccer team went 7-8 and the men’s soccer team finished winless.

Fall teams will be allowed to practice in small groups, while following social-distancing and all necessary health and safety protocols as advised by national and local health departments and agencies according to Bushey in the press release.

"We will still allow our student athletes to work out in smaller groups as a form of engagement and development during this time, but what we are eliminating is the large group activities that are deemed as high risk interactions and the travel and intra-campus exposures," added Bushey in the release.

CCC’s decision comes on the heels of announcements by Onondaga CC, Monroe CC, Adirondack CC, and Erie CC that they have canceled their fall seasons in their entirety.

No decisions have been made on the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s bowling at this time according to Bushey.

"Moving forward, we will continue to monitor things as they develop and continue to make decisions based on student athlete’s health and safety as priority number one," added Bushey in a press release.