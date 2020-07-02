Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Nichole I. Fitzwater, 29, of Wetherby Road, Naples, was arrested June 20 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies following investigation of an allegation she left two children and a physically disabled adult alone and without adequate supervision or care. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled adult and endangering the welfare of a child, and was held at the county jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

Dikeedrin P. Flores, 28, of Ridge Road, Penn Yan, was arrested June 20 by Penn Yan Police after investigating two calls made by Flores that were both found to be false. The first was an allegation against another person reported to police and the FBI. The second was made as police were investigating the first, reporting a missing person, which Flores knew to be untrue. He was charged with 3rd degree falsely reporting an incident, and was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

David T. Grady, 26, of Union St., Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police of an incident in Penn Yan June 21 when he allegedly subjected another person to unwanted sexual contact while that person was holding a child. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted PYPD with another incident the same day in Dundee. Grady was charged with forcible touching, 3rd degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

Trevor R. Filkins, 22, of Branchport, was ticketed for 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) June 22 by Penn Yan Police for driving suspended license. He will appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

Contessa Godfrey, 35, of Geneva, was arrested June 22 on a warrant for 3rd degree AUO and driver’s view obstructed. Godfrey was picked up on the warrant during a traffic stop in Ontario County by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies. PYPD met the Deputies in Hall to take custody of Godfrey who was held pending arraignment.

Benjamin R. Grishaber, 26, of Rte. 245, Middlesex, was arrested June 23 by Yates County Deputies responding to a domestic violence call. Following an argument over a vehicle, Grishaber allegedly punched the victim in the face as he walked away from the house with the victim’s keys. He was charged with 3rd degree assault, and was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

Kathleen Barrett-Lewis, 60, of Lincoln Ave., Penn Yan, was charged with allowing two dogs to run at large June 23 without a leash or a fence in the village after they allegedly left her property and barked at neighbors on their property. She was cited for the violation and will answer in village court later.

Betsy Heffernan, 60, of Liberty St., Penn Yan, was arrested June 23 by Penn Yan Police investigating a larceny at a local business. As they interviewed Heffernan, Police observed her wearing the allegedly stolen items. She was charged with petit larceny and released with appearance tickets for village court.

, 22, of Corning, was arrested June 24 by N.Y. State Troopers after he allegedly provided alcohol to a minor in Starkey. He was charged with 1st degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and was released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.