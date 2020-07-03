BATH - The Bath Community Clothes Closet, which provides free of charge clothes to infants and children size 0-14, was formed about two years ago to reach out to people in need throughout Steuben County.

Sheila Wilson, co-chair of the Bath Community Clothes Closet, said Clothes Closet provides three outfits per child, plus underwear, socks, hoodies, jackets and pajamas.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, the store located at Centenary United Church at 3 W. Washington St., has not been open to the public, but instead has been taking requests that people can receive through a no contact delivery or pick up.

To contact the clothes closet and arrange delivery, call 776-3434 or email bathcommunityclothescloset@gmail.com.

"We monitor the emails and when we get a request for clothing we contact the person and find out exactly what they need," Wilson said. "We have volunteers who are willing to pack the clothes and contact the people to arrange delivery."

Wilson, who is hopeful the store will reopen to the public sometime in August, said in normal times the Bath Community Clothes Closet is open one day a week and people can just walk in and pick out the clothes that their children need.

"I think the biggest task is getting the word out, so that people know that we are here and will deliver the items," Wilson said.

In 2019, the clothes closet served 172 families and 375 children, Wilson said. To this point in 2020, it has served 40 families and 96 children.

Wilson said those interested in making donations to Bath Community Clothes Closet can call 776-3434 or put the clothes in a bin near the back door of the church.