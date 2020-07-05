CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood School District anticipates joining most Greater Southern Tier schools Wednesday, Sept. 2 to start the 2020-2021 school year with a traditional Superintendent Conference Day.

Students are scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

The statement from Canisteo-Greenwood Superintendent Thomas J. Crook is the first hope of any coherent schedule to reopen schools since March 2020 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo shuttered schools throughout the state because of the Covid-19 pandemic that closed scores of schools and businesses in the world.

"We have to remain optimistic that we will see our students in person in the fall," Crook said. "All New York school superintendents are waiting patiently to receive guidance from the state on what a re-opening may look like."

Crook also gave a status report on the Canisteo-Greenwood component multi-million dollar capital project. Re-roofing the district elementary school and high school should be completed when the schools reopen, he indicated.

"Contractors are currently working on the final touches at the elementary school and then will move up to the high school soon," Crook said.

The re-roofing also includes the replacement of all heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units on the elementary and high school roofs. Each new roof unit will provide conditioned air for four classrooms.

HVAC units for the high school will be installed on the roof over the shop area, he said.

The first sections of the third floor have passed critical final tests for the asbestos abatement project, Crook said. The superintendent added that the abatement company should be finishing the third floor soon and workers are already prepping the second floor for debris removal. The priorities are third then second floors, he said.

Other completed projects include the installation of approximately 300 feet of ornate fencing on the Rotary Field. The addition of 50 parking spaces from Elm Street to the bus garage will complete transformation to a more park-like Rotary Field, Crook said.

Refurbishing the bus garage includes addition of an office and conference room, plus installation of two in-ground lifts. Another component of the rehabilitated garage includes a break room and the development of a new front entrance from the garage parking lot into the building.

Among the first projects for refurbishing the bus garage was the removal of landmark chimneys in late spring, Crook said. The chimneys "were not replaced because they haven’t been used in a while," he said.