DANSVILLE — It’s unfortunate but not surprising.

Due to the way in which COVID 19 has hit the United States and the world, Dansville Festival of Balloons organizers announced on the Fourth of July that this year’s balloon fest has been postponed until next year.

"It is a disappointment for the board of directors, committee and volunteers who have provided hot air balloon festivals for 38 consecutive years in Dansville," a statement from the festival’s Facebook page announced. "In the final decision, the health and safety concern outweighed our desire to hold the 2020 festival."

Many of the vendors, pilots and musicians come from out of the region.

"Pilots were aware of issues and waiting for our decisions," balloon festival president Dorothy Hotchkiss said in a Facebook message to The Express.

As for vendors, some were ready to come while others were waiting closer to the date to decide whether or not they were going to make the commitment.

Hotchkiss also said that Governor Andrew Cuomo has not yet allowed mass gatherings, and security planning would be a challenge to keep the festival-goers following guidelines.

"Does the Dansville Festival of Balloons want to ignore all guidelines that protect your family, and your community? No," Hotchkiss said.

Next year will be the 40th annual Dansville Festival of Balloons, and is scheduled for September 3-5, 2021.

The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally in Allegany County was also cancelled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.