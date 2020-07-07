NORTH DANSVILLE — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia) and Sen. George Borrello (R,C,IP,LIBT) sponsored legislation in both chambers of the state Legislature to designate a portion of State Route 63 in the Town of North Dansville as the "North Dansville Veterans Memorial Highway."

The bill is awaiting Gov. Cuomo’s signature.

"Renaming this stretch of State Route 63 in North Dansville is a special gesture to honor veterans," said Byrnes. "Sen. Borrello and I are hoping that Gov. Cuomo will sign this legislation very soon. It is important that the highway be dedicated to those who have served."

"I would like to thank all who supported this initiative, especially my colleague Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes for introducing it and shepherding it through the Assembly," said Sen. Borrello. "I am proud to stand with her as we honor all those who have served in the defense of our nation."