CAMPBELL — One person has been charged with cruelty to animals and obstructing governmental administration following an investigation into the alleged neglected and maltreatment of more than 60 animals in the town of Campbell, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gordon E. Burdick, 78, of Wolf Run Road, Campbell was arrested July 3 after sheriff’s deputies and investigators executed a search warrant at Burdick’s residence, Sheriff Jim Allard reported.

According to authorities, the warrant was issued in response to reported and observed animal mistreatment and neglect.

Investigators allege Burdick failed to provide adequate shelter, food or water for approximately 65 animals including eight dogs, two cats, two roosters, two hens, 15 ducks, 13 guinea hens and 23 rabbits.

The Finger Lakes SPCA removed all the animals for treatment and recovery. Authorities said Burdick attempted to stop members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Finger Lakes SPCA team from taking the animals, leading to the obstruction charge.

Burdick was charged with six counts of Overdriving/torturing/failing to feed domestic animals and one count of obstructing governmental administration. He was released on a Campbell Town Court appearance ticket.

Allard thanked the staff and volunteers from the Finger Lakes SPCA for their dedication, compassion and assistance in the investigation.