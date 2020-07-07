City braces for possible loss of AIM funding later this year

HORNELL — The Cuomo administration made good on a promise to pull back aid to local governments because of ballooning deficits and the lack of a federal bailout.

Twelve cities had their May and June payments from the state delayed 20% as the state grapples with its own $13 billion revenue hole due to the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered all non-essential businesses in late March.

The total cut comes to $74 million, according to the state Conference of Mayors, and hits the largest cities outside of New York City.

The cuts include $20 million to Buffalo, $19 million to Yonkers, $17.5 million to Rochester and $12 million to Syracuse.

Smaller cities also had their aid held back, such as nearly $600,000 in White Plains and $122,734 in Corning.

The state isn't cutting the aid, just holding it until if and when there is assistance to states from the federal government, said Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the state Budget Division.

"We are not reducing support for AIM at this time and instead are holding back 20% of the funding as the State contends with a cash crunch caused by a 14% drop in revenue due entirely to the pandemic, the federal decision to delay income tax filings to July, and awaits clarity on federal assistance to offset this revenue loss," Klopott said in a statement.

The City of Hornell has thus far avoided any disruption. Hornell’s AIM funding is scheduled to arrive later this year. The city already made last-minute changes to the budget to account for lost sales tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hornell officials are bracing for potential cuts in AIM funding as well.

"The vast majority of our AIM funding comes at the very end of our fiscal year," said Mayor John Buckley. "I haven’t heard anything definitive, but we’re bracing ourselves for it to be cut. A 20% cut would be about $300,000, a 50% cut would be about $750,000. Either would be crippling."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is no time schedule to release the money. It would be up to whether the federal government provides aid to states to help them offset the downturn caused by the pandemic.

"If you conclude that the federal government is not going to provide any aid, period, and these are the numbers, then you would act on those numbers," Cuomo said at a briefing.

"But we’re not there yet."

Cities said they were bracing for the delay, which could impact their ability to pay for programs and services.

Cuomo and other governors have been urging Congress to provide an aid package for states, which have seen tax revenue plummet amid the economic woes.

But the Republican-led Senate has yet to agree with the Democratic-controlled House on any new money to states.

In New York, the Republican head of the state Senate said Democrats who control the state Legislature should step in and block any aid cuts to local governments, saying they should cut funding elsewhere in the $178 billion state budget.

"In this time of crisis," said Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Niagara County, "our taxpayers deserve a government that works for them, and not one that is flush with cash only when it comes to their pet issues."

For their part, Senate Democrats in Albany implored Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to fund states and therefore help local governments.

"Local governments affected by these measures have advised us that the loss of funding may mean job cuts for critical employees, halting infrastructure projects and curtailing other necessary services," the state Democrats wrote in a letter.

"These are unacceptable results."

Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman said the city’s current AIM allocation is $1,499,556, a reduction of $122,734 or 7.6 percent from fiscal year 2019.

Ryckman said not receiving this funding would be problematic, as budget reductions of a large magnitude cannot be made after the majority of the budget year has passed.

"This is important funding that is critical at the end of the budget year to help close our books," Ryckman said. "We are hopeful the remaining amount will come in the near future."

— With reporting by Joseph Spector, Chris Potter, Jeff Smith