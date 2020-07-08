BATH — Troopers in Steuben County have located a stolen vehicle and a missing woman from Monroe County.

Bath-based State Police patrols on Monday received a report of a stolen pick-up truck from a local business in Bath. Investigators and uniform patrols quickly responded and developed possible leads to the vehicle’s location, State Police said.

During the initial investigation it was also learned that at the time of the vehicle theft there may have also been a sighting of an elderly female who had been reported missing from Monroe County just hours beforehand. A uniform trooper was sent to follow up on a lead and a located both the stolen pick-up truck and the missing female.

The female was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The investigation is continuing.