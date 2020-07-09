New ceramic pots replace deteriorating wooden planters

WELLSVILLE – Main Street is looking pretty with giant pots full of flowers and plants lining the curbs thanks to a local community betterment group.

The new ceramic pots are close to three feet tall and they replace, for the most part, the red wooden flower boxes that have decorated Main Street Wellsville for the last several years.

Because the original boxes were beginning to deteriorate, Heather Joyce, president of the Wellsville Development Corporation, said the group decided that it was time to replace the boxes.

"The wooden flower boxes were built by students from Alfred State College and later by Neil Benedict. While they were lovely, they were starting to need a lot of repairs or to be replaced completely," she explained.

There are now 25 flower planters which were purchased by the Wellsville Development Corporation using funds raised during WDC’s Holiday Auction, the Flea Market and Food Truck, the Murder Mystery Dinner, and from the sale of the wooden flower boxes once the new flower planters were obtained. The new flower planters were made in Auburn, NY and are more sustainable because they are resistant to weather damage. Watering is also made easier because each new flower planter can retain up to 13 gallons of water in the base of each pot.

The sponsors for the flowers and foliage are posted on each pot. Individuals and businesses also gave a minimum of $25, and oftentimes more, during the WDC’s call for flower sponsors on Facebook.

"This was done to replace our Flea Market and Food Truck event for 2020, which is normally held in June, but was canceled due to COVID-19. The community rallied together and sponsored all 25 planters within 17 hours of posting," Joyce said.

Diane Fagergren filled the flower planters and will periodically tend to them throughout the season.

"They are watered several times each week by community volunteers Bryan Burdick, Julia Davenport, and Holly Harrington. Some local businesses such as Beef Haus and Texas Hot have been tending the flowerpots near their businesses. We ask that all Main Street businesses and community members help to keep the flower planters beautiful by keeping trash out of them," she said.

The Wellsville Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit group that is focused on the beautification and economic development of the Wellsville community. In the past, the WDC has helped with benches, trash receptacles, and adding banners to the light poles on Main Street. In addition to the flower planters, the WDC is currently responsible for the holiday decorations that adorn Main Street, and a Kid’s Mystery Party in the fall. It also hosts a free, bi-annual networking event, Banter, Business and Beverages.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 shutdown, Joyce said, the WDC put together a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt to help entertain children and spread some cheer. The event spread to Andover and Alfred-Almond areas. The Allegany County Stop DWI Program partnered with the WDC and donated helmets for all those who shared a picture of their decorated egg on Facebook.

"Most recently, we ran a Beautification and Betterment Grant program. The grantees were notified in June. We were able to give away five mini grants to local individuals and businesses for projects that will benefit the community in a variety of ways," she said.

In the future, the WDC would like to extend the flowers pots down Main Street by purchasing additional planters each year.

Joyce said, "We would also like to grow our Betterment and Beautification Grant Program."