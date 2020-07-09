New studios, new locations, new offerings

The Arts Center of Yates County hoped it would prove true, and it has. Art encourages more art. The Arts Center’s Flick Gallery has been joined by three more galleries on Main Street in Penn Yan, creating a new hub of artistic expression and enterprise.

The Potters’ Gallery

The Potters’ Gallery has just entered its second year of business and is already well known throughout The Finger Lakes Region for its large selection of fine functional and decorative works in clay.

Now located at 17 Main Street, the gallery is spacious and offers an easy access, relaxing browsing and buying experience. The work of 16 Finger Lakes and Central N.Y. regional potters spans a wide range in design style and technique. It’s hard to go wrong gifting original works of art and the functional aspect of pottery always keeps it among the favorites. Gift certificates are available when you’re just not sure.

Matthew Hawley, the gallery’s proprietor, suggests browsers and shoppers stop back in as potters refresh their pieces often. The gallery is open seven days a week: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays, 9–2 Saturdays, and 10–2 Sundays.

Staving Artist

Woodwork

Staving Artist Dan “Sudsy” Mitchell’s new store is located at 101 Main Street. Mitchell’s original enterprise of furniture and home accessories created from used wine barrels, has grown from the basement of his old home on a side street in Dresden, to a garage workshop at his home overlooking Keuka Lake, to a small Main St. storefront, to now occupying one of the anchor buildings of downtown Penn Yan at the corner of Main and East Elm Streets. With this greatly expanded space comes more room for new designs and larger pieces such as harvest tables, desks, and coffee tables.

“We are expanding our offerings of personalized gifts, including engraved wine barrel heads and tables that are perfect wedding gifts and even commonly used as wedding decor,” says Dan’s partner in business and life, Rachel Orlyk. “Our natural soy candles are all hand-poured in house, and we are also expanding our selection of local handmade jewelry, pottery, and textiles.”

What hasn’t changed? “For the last 15 years, our woodwork has been designed and crafted using recycled wine barrels and other reclaimed materials to encourage a non-disposable lifestyle,” says Orlyk. Sudsy’s Hot Sauce will also always be available for its loyal fans. “We’re continuously adding products to our ever growing website and regularly ship Penn Yan made items all over the country.”

The Art Studio @ 126 Main

The real new kid in town is the Art Studio @ 126 Main in Penn Yan that just recently opened its doors, though you have to go to the back of the Village Drug building to find it. Visit Macy Hall and Crissy McGinness at their studio to experience the art and creativity two friends have brought to downtown Penn Yan.

The lifelong friends who always dreamed of opening their own art studio, have made it a reality, offering handmade clay sculptures, glass mosaics, felted objects, paintings, jewelry, hand-painted chairs, and lake inspired embroidered hammock swing chairs.

“We are a working studio where everything we offer has been created in the comfort of our studio space,” say Macy and Crissy. Open Thursday–Saturday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., you can stop in for a visit and see the creative process unfold in front of your eyes.