ANDOVER — The Andover Wetlands Kids Fishing Contest has announced that "with much thought and concern" the annual Kids Fishing Contest, which was to be held on Aug. 22, has been canceled.

This decision was made with the health and safety of participants and their families in mind, said Coordinator Judy Scott.

"We have all been affected by the cancellations, closings, and safety measures that have been put in place to control the spread of Covid-19. Even though the pandemic curve has flattened, we feel that it would not be in the best interest of the public to host this large social gathering," Scott said.

"We sincerely hope that everyone will be able to join us in 2021 to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of this very special family day of fun. Together, as we venture into the "new normal" future, it is our hope that everyone will remain safe and healthy."