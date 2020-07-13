The Corning Museum of Glass will host the summer family program Little Glass at 10 a.m. Wednesdays via YouTube.

Program sessions will include Doc Possum on July 15, the Allegany River Indian Dancers on July 22, “The Bubble Circus!” with Doug Rougeux on July 29, A Couple of Puppets presents “The Three Little Pigs” on Aug. 5 and Magic with John on Aug. 12.

Each year, the museum partners with the Southeast Steuben County Library, which presents content related to Little Gather. The library will present an activity at the end of each performance.

For information: whatson.cmog.org/events-programs/kids-family-programs.