ALFRED — Five Steuben County residents have each been awarded scholarships to attend Alfred State in the fall.

Joseph Capluzzi of Hornell was awarded a $3,500 "Evelyn C. and Rumsey C. Billings Memorial Endowed Scholarship". Capluzzi was slated to graduate in 2020 from Hornell High School and has been accepted into the cyber security (BTech) program.

Cheyanne Gilmer of Dansville was awarded a $3,500 "Evelyn C. and Rumsey C. Billings Memorial Endowed Scholarship". Gilmer was slated to graduate in 2020 from Dansville High School and has been accepted into the mechanical engineering technology (BS) program.

Kassandra Hendrickson of Cameron Mills was awarded a $1,000 "M.A. and C.A. Graham Nursing Memorial Endowed Scholarship". Hendrickson was slated to graduate in 2020 from Addison Central School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Madison Stever of Canisteo was awarded a $600 "Robert A. Sweeney Memorial Endowed Scholarship". Stever was slated to graduate in 2020 from Canisteo-Greenwood Central School and has been accepted into the business administration (AS) program.

Cheyanne Beam of Bath was awarded a $1,000 "Evelyn Turner Culinary Arts Annual Scholarship (in memory of Henry "Hank" Turner)". Beam was slated to graduate in 2020 from Haverling High School and has been accepted into the culinary arts: baking, production and management (AOS) program.

The "Evelyn C. and Rumsey C. Billings Memorial Endowed Scholarship" is awarded to an academically talented incoming student from Steuben and Otsego counties.

The "M.A. and C.A. Graham Nursing Memorial Endowed Scholarship" is awarded to incoming nursing students; preference given to students from LeRoy Central or Warsaw Central School districts, then to students from Wyoming County, then to students from the rest of New York State.

The "Robert A. Sweeney Memorial Endowed Scholarship" is offered to a student from Steuben County enrolling in a business program.

The "Evelyn Turner Culinary Arts Annual Scholarship (in memory of Henry "Hank" Turner)" is awarded to an incoming student in the culinary arts and the culinary arts: baking, production and management programs.

Fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, Alfred State offers some 51 associate degree programs, 29 baccalaureate degree programs, and two certificate programs.