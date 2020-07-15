ERWIN — Steuben County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Tucker A. Parmelee, 22, of Victory Highway, Erwin, following an investigation into a report of a domestic violence incident involving an injury to a child.

Deputies said Parmelee intentionally injured an 18-month-old child, restrained another person, subjected another family member to harassment and endangered the welfare of the child during an alleged incident at a residence in Erwin.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment and was later released

Parmelee was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, second-degree aggravated harassment, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Parmelee was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.